Watch Robin S., Crystal Waters and CeCe Peniston bring down the house with their biggest hits

By , Sep 12 2019
BET Black Girls Rock! Crystal Waters

Queens, every single one of them.

House music and some of its foremost vocalists stormed the televised stage this past weekend (Sunday, September 8) at BET’s annual awards show Black Girls Rock!

Aided by DJ Cocoa Chanelle, a live band and a sharp group of dancers, Robin S., Crystal Waters and CeCe Peniston opened the ceremony with a six-minute medley of their biggest hits, including ‘Show Me Love’, ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’ and ‘Finally’. Back in the early ’90s, these songs, dominated by these women’s impassioned vocals and catchy lyrics, shot up the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped bring house music to a wider audience.

To no one’s surprise, they’ve still got it nearly 30 years later. Watch their performance below.

