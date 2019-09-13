Yves Tumor drops steamy visuals for new track ‘Applaud’

Check out the Gia Coppola-directed video now.

Yves Tumor has dropped the visuals for ‘Applaud’, his first song of 2019.

The video was directed by Gia Coppola (granddaughter of Francis Ford) and features Yves Tumor kicking up his glam rock cosplay into a higher gear as he plays poker, blows smoke rings, drinks whiskey and generally looks incredible.

‘Applaud’ was released earlier this week and marks the first release from the artist since last year’s Safe In The Hands Of Love.

