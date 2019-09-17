Moodymann collaborates with New Era for cap and clothing collection

Inspired by the city of Detroit.

Detroit legend Kenny Dixon Jr., aka Moodymann, has teamed up with New Era for a new capsule collection.

The collection features two bucket hats, a baseball cap, a long-sleeve t-shirt and a varsity jacket, each emblazoned with an “old English” D and the KDJ Records logo.

To mark the occasion New Era has released a short (even the running time of the video is a nod to Detroit) documentary featuring a rare interview between Kenny and Giles Peterson, as well appearances from Amp Fiddler and Mike Banks.

The Moodymann x New Era collaboration collection is available now.

