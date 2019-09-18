Conducta and Notion team up on new track, ‘Fez Mangal’

“You didn’t think we were gonna kick this tour off without new music? 👀”

Ahead of Kiwi Rekords’ Klub Kiwi tour, label head Conducta has shared its latest release, ‘Fez Mangal’, his collaboration with fellow Bristol-bred producer Notion.

With its saccharine, chopped vocal samples, the dreamy garage track rides the line between light and floating, and low and rude, for a result that pops off big in the club, as evidenced by a video clip Conducta shared yesterday. “You didn’t think we were gonna kick this tour off without new music?” he captioned it.

You didn’t think we were gonna kick this tour off without new music 👀 pic.twitter.com/GHOy8Pqtm2 — Conducta 🥝 (@ConductaUK) September 17, 2019

Klub Kiwi kicks off in Sheffield on September 24, with future dates including stops in Brighton, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and more. View those dates here.

The tour caps a busy year for Conducta, who launched Kiwi Rekords earlier this year following the release of his Kiwi Manifesto mix highlighting the new UK garage wave. He shared a mixtape of unreleased tracks from label affiliates over the summer. Conducta also remixed Jorja Smith, the Idris Elba-featuring ‘Boasty’ and Mabel, in addition to co-penning ‘Ladbroke Grove’, the recently Gold-certified single on rapper AJ Tracey’s self-titled debut album.

