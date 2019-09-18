Reissued on vinyl outside of Japan for the first time in decades.

Parisian imprint WEWANTSOUNDS will reissue Ryuichi Sakamoto’s debut solo album Thousand Knives Of on vinyl. Aside from a small-scale release in 1982, this will mark the first time the album will be available on vinyl outside of Japan since it was originally released in 1978.

The album features contributions from Hideki Matsutake and Haruomi Hosono but precedes the first releases from Yellow Magic Orchestra, arguably paving the way for the legendary band’s synthetic sound. Tracks that would go on to become staples of YMO and Sakamoto’s live sets such as ‘Plastic Bamboo’ and ‘The End Of Asia’ feature here for the first time.

The reissue has been remastered from the original tapes by producer and engineer Seigen Ono and comes with original artwork, including an OBI strip and 4p insert, with a new introduction by Paul Bowler.

Thousand Knives Of arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Thousand Knives’

02. ‘Island Of Woods’

03. ‘Grasshoppers’

04. ‘Das Neue Japanische Elektronische Volkslied’

05. ‘Plastic Bamboo’

06. ‘The End Of Asia’

Read next: The Essential… Yellow Magic Orchestra