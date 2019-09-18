Ryuichi Sakamoto’s debut solo album Thousand Knives Of to be reissued on vinyl

By , Sep 18 2019
Thousand Knives Of

Photograph by: Press

Reissued on vinyl outside of Japan for the first time in decades.

Parisian imprint WEWANTSOUNDS will reissue Ryuichi Sakamoto’s debut solo album Thousand Knives Of on vinyl. Aside from a small-scale release in 1982, this will mark the first time the album will be available on vinyl outside of Japan since it was originally released in 1978.

The album features contributions from Hideki Matsutake and Haruomi Hosono but precedes the first releases from Yellow Magic Orchestra, arguably paving the way for the legendary band’s synthetic sound. Tracks that would go on to become staples of YMO and Sakamoto’s live sets such as ‘Plastic Bamboo’ and ‘The End Of Asia’ feature here for the first time.

The reissue has been remastered from the original tapes by producer and engineer Seigen Ono and comes with original artwork, including an OBI strip and 4p insert, with a new introduction by Paul Bowler.

Thousand Knives Of arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Thousand Knives’
02. ‘Island Of Woods’
03. ‘Grasshoppers’
04. ‘Das Neue Japanische Elektronische Volkslied’
05. ‘Plastic Bamboo’
06. ‘The End Of Asia’

Read next: The Essential… Yellow Magic Orchestra

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Ryuichi Sakamoto scores Black Mirror episode ‘Smithereens’

May 22 2019

Ryuichi Sakamoto scores Black Mirror episode 'Smithereens'
Listen to Ryuichi Sakamoto’s rework of Oneohtrix Point Never’s ‘Last Known Image Of A Song’

Nov 20 2018

Listen to Ryuichi Sakamoto's rework of Oneohtrix Point Never now

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp