Jacktone launches community focused sub-label, Dreamtone

By , Sep 19 2019
Dreamtone

Image by: Selwa Abd

The inaugural release will be an EP from producer and underground music community organizer Sug.

Jacktone, the Chicago-based label headed up by Doc Sleep and Darren Cutlip, is launching a community focused sub-label, Dreamtone.

Bourne out of a series of conversations with Alex Bond of the podcast Beyond / Below, the label is described as a “regenerative and evolving platform” that is focused on forging new creative communities and will be co-run with a new curator each year. Bond will be the initial curator and will launch the imprint with Music for Cycling Waste, a new EP from producer and underground music community organizer Mike Sugerman, aka Sug.

Inspired by the work of e-waste activist Eric Lundgren and anthropologist Anna Tsing, the five-track release “imagines the music that people listen to in the far away shipping yards, workshops, or incineration centers where our waste sits at the end of a global journey that begins when we’re done consuming.”

Music For Cycling Waste will be released digitally and on recycled iPods on September 30 and is available to pre-order now.

Check out the cover art, designed by Thomas Kong, the Dreamtone logo, designed by Selwa Abd, aka Bergsonist, and tracklist below.

Tracklists:

01. ‘Memory Chip Pluck’
02. ‘Shred’
03. ‘Scrap Batteries’
04. ‘Silver Melt’
05. ‘Cyclic Churn’

Read next: Deep Inside – September 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jacktone Records to release new LP from Hugo R.A. Paris, Threaded Habitat

Jul 10 2019

Jacktone Records to release LP from Hugo R.A. Paris, Threaded...
FACT mix 712: Doc Sleep

Jun 19 2019

FACT mix 712: Doc Sleep

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp