Jacktone launches community focused sub-label, Dreamtone

The inaugural release will be an EP from producer and underground music community organizer Sug.

Jacktone, the Chicago-based label headed up by Doc Sleep and Darren Cutlip, is launching a community focused sub-label, Dreamtone.

Bourne out of a series of conversations with Alex Bond of the podcast Beyond / Below, the label is described as a “regenerative and evolving platform” that is focused on forging new creative communities and will be co-run with a new curator each year. Bond will be the initial curator and will launch the imprint with Music for Cycling Waste, a new EP from producer and underground music community organizer Mike Sugerman, aka Sug.

<a href="http://dreamtone.bandcamp.com/album/music-for-cycling-waste">Music for Cycling Waste by Sug</a>

Inspired by the work of e-waste activist Eric Lundgren and anthropologist Anna Tsing, the five-track release “imagines the music that people listen to in the far away shipping yards, workshops, or incineration centers where our waste sits at the end of a global journey that begins when we’re done consuming.”

Music For Cycling Waste will be released digitally and on recycled iPods on September 30 and is available to pre-order now.

Check out the cover art, designed by Thomas Kong, the Dreamtone logo, designed by Selwa Abd, aka Bergsonist, and tracklist below.

Tracklists:

01. ‘Memory Chip Pluck’

02. ‘Shred’

03. ‘Scrap Batteries’

04. ‘Silver Melt’

05. ‘Cyclic Churn’

