Dale Cornish compiles one musician for each letter of the alphabet on XYZ

By , Sep 20 2019
XYZ album cover

Next time won’t you sing with me.

Dale Cornish has teamed up with cassette label The Tapeworm to release a colossal compilation cassette in honor of their 10th anniversary.

XYZ: an ABC of The Tapeworm as mixed by Dale Cornish features 26 songs from as many artists who each represent one letter of the alphabet: A for Laura Agnusdei, B for Blood Music, C for Dale Cornish and on through Ziúr & Château Laut.

Tracks appear in non-alphabetical order and feature songs from The Tapeworm and their sister label The Wormhole’s back catalogs, tracks from upcoming releases on each imprint, many other previously unreleased pieces – many of which were made exclusively for XYZ – and one from contributor Yol’s cassette Drift on Vanity Publishing.

Cassettes are exclusively available via Stellage Store and are available for pre-order now.

Check out the album artwork and chew on the hefty tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Stefan Goldmann – ‘Lover’
02. The Dead Mauriacs – ‘Cool Cool Cool (With A Zen Disturbance)’
03. Davide Luciani – ‘Cenere’
04. Laura Agnusdei – ‘Shaky Situation’
05. Tears|Ov – ‘Overstimulated Arcade Rat’
06. Blood Music – ‘All Hail, Zoe, The Posthuman, Maker Of Substrates, Great Connector, Red-Appearing Tendril And The Forked Aztec Branch On The Forest Floor’
07. Quietitude – ‘T22_06_06Z_9990.9kHz’
08. Steinbrüchel – untitled
09. Iceman Junglist Kru – ‘Could Jandek Exist In This Day And Age?’
10. NYZ – ‘SRi-M12-SCHISM17t-DRN24’
11. Howlround -‘Bastarding’
12. Wouter Van Veldhoven -’72’
13. Ziúr x Château Laut – ‘Ghost Or Saint (Ziúr Rub)’
14. X-Ray Sally – ‘Young Ossie Professional’
15. Marta de Pascalis – ‘Her Core’
16. Paul H Williams – ‘Fallen To Earth (Part III)’
17. Achim Mohné – ‘Seite B’
18. Michael Esposito – ‘Live at Worm Eats Bear, 20.10.2011’
19. Dale Cornish – ‘Intersection’
20. Le Forbici Di Manitù – ‘La Gengiva Inferiore Di Dio’
21. Jay Glass Dubs – ‘Devotional Song One’
22. UnicaZürn – ‘Phosphor AKS’
23. Rishaug Marhaug – ‘Seeing Eye Dog’
24. Kostis Kilymis – ‘Which Area Describes You Best?’
25. OUT – ‘Southernrail’
26. Yol – ‘Inside, The Buildings Are Angry’

