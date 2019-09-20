Paula Temple announces Edge Of Everything remixes via Noise Manifesto

By , Sep 20 2019
Portrait of Paula Temple

Remixes from SØS Gunver Ryberg, Ghost in the Machine and more.

Paula Temple will follow her debut album Edge of Everything, released earlier this year on her own Noise Manifesto label, with two suites of Edge of Everything remix albums.

The remixes have been split into two editions with the first including takes on tracks ‘Open the Other Eye’, ‘Cages’ and ‘Berlin’ by SNTS, ZAMILSKA and SØS Gunver Ryberg.

The second edition includes two versions of ‘Joshua & Goliath’ by Paul Mørk & Eastel and Ghost in the Machine, Hemka’s take on ‘Raging Earth’ and another ‘Cages’ remix by Slam.

Edge of Everything Remixes I will be available on September 27 with II coming a little bit later on October 11. Pre-order both over at Noise Manifesto’s Bandcamp.

Read next: FACT mix 532: Paula Temple

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Paula Temple draws strength from anger on her debut album The Edge Of Everything

Feb 14 2019

Paula Temple draws strength from anger on The Edge Of Everything
FACT mix 532: Paula Temple

Jan 18 2016

FACT mix 532: Paula Temple

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp