Paula Temple announces Edge Of Everything remixes via Noise Manifesto

Remixes from SØS Gunver Ryberg, Ghost in the Machine and more.

Paula Temple will follow her debut album Edge of Everything, released earlier this year on her own Noise Manifesto label, with two suites of Edge of Everything remix albums.

The remixes have been split into two editions with the first including takes on tracks ‘Open the Other Eye’, ‘Cages’ and ‘Berlin’ by SNTS, ZAMILSKA and SØS Gunver Ryberg.

The second edition includes two versions of ‘Joshua & Goliath’ by Paul Mørk & Eastel and Ghost in the Machine, Hemka’s take on ‘Raging Earth’ and another ‘Cages’ remix by Slam.

Edge of Everything Remixes I will be available on September 27 with II coming a little bit later on October 11. Pre-order both over at Noise Manifesto’s Bandcamp.

Read next: FACT mix 532: Paula Temple