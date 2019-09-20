Printed Matter NY Art Book Fair 2019 to host talks on Joseph Jarman, David Grubbs and Tony Conrad

This year’s fair runs from September 20-22 at MoMa Ps1 in Queens, NY.

Three music panels are set to take place at this year’s Printed Matter NY Art Book Fair at MoMa Ps1.

On Friday, September 20 from 3:00-4:00pm poet Thulani Davis and Columbia University professor Brent Hayes Edwards will lead a discussion about Blank Forms Editions’ republication of American jazz musician Joseph Jarman’s radical text Black Case.

On Saturday, September 21, Pioneer Works Press brings together composer David Grubbs and artist Anthony McCall to discuss the book Simultaneous Soloists that emerged from McCall’s exhibition Solid Light Works and Grubbs’ accompanying performance series Four Simultaneous Soloists. The book includes interviews with musicians Sarah Hennies, Eli Keszler, Okkyung Lee, Nate Wooley and many more. This talk will be held from 7:00-8:00pm.

And on Sunday, September 23, from 3:30-5:00pm, New York video and media art library Electronic Art Intermix will present a screening of and discussion about avant-garde composer and artist Tony Conrad’s moving image work.

These events are free and open to the public. See the whole lineup here.

Read next: Delia Derbyshire, Larry Levan and Tony Conrad: The month’s best reissues and retrospectives