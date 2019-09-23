Eluize and La Fraicheur share joint EP, Alle

“Emotional epic techno”.

Friends since first connecting via Berlin’s feminist collective Mint in 2015, Eluize and La Fraicheur have finally joined production forces for a new EP.

Alle is the latest release on Bermuda Series, the sister-label to Eluize’s Night Tide imprint. The title track (which La Fraicheur describes as “emotional epic techno”) is dark and brisk in its pace, with menacing church bells, ethereal choral tones and rippling acid lines that manifest just as quickly as they disappear. Its B-side, ‘Ella (Alle Choral Tool)’, isolates the choral tones and bells in an airy rendition that’s beatless albeit just as haunting.

Listen to the EP below.

Alle is out now. Earlier this year, Eluize released her debut album, Confide, on Craigie Knowes.

Read next: Deep Inside – September 2019’s must-hear house and techno