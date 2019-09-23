Max Richter shares first single from Ad Astra soundtrack

By , Sep 23 2019
Ad Astra

Photograph by: Heiko Prigge

‘To The Stars’ is out now.

Max Richter has shared ‘To The Stars’, the first taste of his soundtrack for the James Gray-directed space epic Ad Astra. The film sees Brad Pitt playing an elite astronaut who travels into space to find his missing father.

The veteran composer and soundtracker used actual sounds broadcast from the NASA Voyager probes for the score: “This ‘location recording’ approach allowed me to use actual material recorded at the sites depicted in the story”, he explains. “When Brad is travelling past Saturn or Jupiter for example, we can actually hear music made from the data the Voyager probes transmitted from that site.”

The soundtrack is Richter’s first of 2019. Last year he contributed scores to Yann Demange’s White Boy Rick, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away, Josie Rourke’s Mary Queen of Scots and Saverio Costanzo’s miniseries My Brilliant Friend.

Richter also featured in our documentary From Studio to Screen: Becoming a Composer, in which he walked us through the collaborative efforts of working in film.

‘To The Stars’ is out now. Check out a trailer for Ad Astra below.

Read next: From Studio to Screen – Becoming a Composer

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

From Studio to Screen: Becoming a Composer

Sep 17 2018

From Studio to Screen: Becoming a Composer
Max Richter announces Blue Notebooks anniversary reissue with new music and remixes

Apr 19 2018

Max Richter preps Blue Notebooks reissue with new music and...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp