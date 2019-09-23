Max Richter shares first single from Ad Astra soundtrack

‘To The Stars’ is out now.

Max Richter has shared ‘To The Stars’, the first taste of his soundtrack for the James Gray-directed space epic Ad Astra. The film sees Brad Pitt playing an elite astronaut who travels into space to find his missing father.

The veteran composer and soundtracker used actual sounds broadcast from the NASA Voyager probes for the score: “This ‘location recording’ approach allowed me to use actual material recorded at the sites depicted in the story”, he explains. “When Brad is travelling past Saturn or Jupiter for example, we can actually hear music made from the data the Voyager probes transmitted from that site.”

The soundtrack is Richter’s first of 2019. Last year he contributed scores to Yann Demange’s White Boy Rick, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away, Josie Rourke’s Mary Queen of Scots and Saverio Costanzo’s miniseries My Brilliant Friend.

Richter also featured in our documentary From Studio to Screen: Becoming a Composer, in which he walked us through the collaborative efforts of working in film.

‘To The Stars’ is out now. Check out a trailer for Ad Astra below.

