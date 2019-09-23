Mohammad Reza Mortazavi debuts on Latency with Ritme Jaavdanegi

Listen to a new track, ‘Roaming Pulses’, now.

Iranian percussionist Mohammad Reza Mortazavi will debut on Parisian experimental imprint Latency with a new album, Ritme Jaavdanegi, which translates as ‘Rhythm Of Eternity’.

All eight tracks were composed by Mortazavi for traditional Persian percussion instruments, including the tombak and daf. All eight compositions are in a 11/8 time signature in reference to aksak, a rhythmic pattern central to traditional music from Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and the Balkans.

The release marks Mortazavi’s sixth LP, and follows collaborations with Burnt Friedman, Mark Fell and Fis.

Ritme Jaavdanegi arrives on October 22, via Latency. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Tears of a Fakir’ / ‘op1’

02. ‘Riding Time’

03. ‘Roaming Pulses’

04. ‘Taken by the Wind’

05. ‘Exploring’

06. ‘Dancing Eleven’

07. ‘Sudden Inspiration’

08. ‘Tears of a Fakir’ / ‘op2’

