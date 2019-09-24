News I By

Ryuichi Sakamoto issues statement concerning false Chinese disciples

Portrait of Ryuichi Sakamoto

The statement was issued via the composer’s social media accounts.

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s management team has issued a public statement warning friends and fans about “individual(s) claiming to be disciples of Ryuichi Sakamoto” in China.

The team states that they were alerted to the issue after receiving reports from Chinese fans.

“This person seems to be creating trouble for Ryuichi’s fans there. If you meet or see someone claiming to be Ryuichi’s disciple, please know this person is being untruthful.”

The statement goes on to enforce that “Ryuichi has never had a disciple or apprentice, always preferring to pursue his musical adventure alone now and in the future.”

Dear Friends and Fans: We have received a few reports from fans in China that have become aware of individual(s) claiming to be disciples of Ryuichi Sakamoto. This person seems to be creating trouble for Ryuichi’s fans there. If you meet or see someone claiming to be Ryuichi’s disciple, please know this person is being untruthful. Ryuichi has never had a disciple or apprentice, always preferring to pursue his musical adventure alone now and in the future. Ryuichi Sakamoto Management Team + 坂本龍一を応援くださるみなさまへ: 先日、中国のファンの方から「坂本龍一の弟子と名乗って活動する音楽家がいるのだが、それは本物か？」との質問がありました。坂本は弟子を持ったことは一度もなく、またインターンなども雇い入れたことはありません。もし「坂本龍一の弟子」と名乗る人物に遭遇した場合、それはニセモノですのでご注意ください。 坂本龍一はこれからも１人で音楽に向き合い、制作をつづけてまいります。今後ともご支援くださいますよう、よろしくお願いいたします。 坂本龍一 マネージメントチーム

Earlier this month, Parisian imprint WEWANTSOUNDS announced a vinyl reissue of Sakamoto’s 1982 solo debut Thousand Knives Of.

Read next: The Returned: Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto on recovery, Oscars and David Bowie

