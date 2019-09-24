Ryuichi Sakamoto issues statement concerning false Chinese disciples

The statement was issued via the composer’s social media accounts.

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s management team has issued a public statement warning friends and fans about “individual(s) claiming to be disciples of Ryuichi Sakamoto” in China.

The team states that they were alerted to the issue after receiving reports from Chinese fans.

“This person seems to be creating trouble for Ryuichi’s fans there. If you meet or see someone claiming to be Ryuichi’s disciple, please know this person is being untruthful.”

The statement goes on to enforce that “Ryuichi has never had a disciple or apprentice, always preferring to pursue his musical adventure alone now and in the future.”

Earlier this month, Parisian imprint WEWANTSOUNDS announced a vinyl reissue of Sakamoto’s 1982 solo debut Thousand Knives Of.

