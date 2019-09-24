News I By I 24.09.19

Telfar Clemens collaborates with Crystallmess, Klein and more for audiovisual runway show at Paris Fashion Week

Photo by: Josiane M.H. Pozi

The show included a screening of the film The World Isn’t Everything as well as live music.

Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens opened Paris Fashion Week yesterday (September 23) with a collaborative, audiovisual runway show for Telfar’s SS2020 collection.

The show, which took place at La Cigale theatre, was accompanied by a screening of Clemens’ film The World Isn’t Everything, a short version of which was shown at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

The film was collaboratively made with an array of artists, musicians and writers including Petra Collins, Butch Dawson, Jeremy O. Harris, Juliana Huxtable, Ian Isiah, Steve Lacy, Kelsey Lu, Ashton Sanders and Diamond Stingily.

As Clemens told Vogue, the show featured Parisian DJ Crystallmess contributing a live score to the film with vocals by Klein. Women’s Wear Daily reports that the show also featured an additional musical performance by Lancey Foux.

See and hear a sample below via Telfar’s Instagram and check out some images of the runway show here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ATE PARIS @lanceyfouxx @crystallmess @kleinrus TELFAR SS2020 📹 @finnmactaggart

A post shared by @ telfarglobal on Sep 23, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT

Read next: FACT mix 706: Juliana Huxtable

