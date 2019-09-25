Denis Sulta gets personal on new EP for Ninja Tune, Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd

Inspired by “the people and places who have guided and nurtured him on the path to where he is now.”

Glaswegian producer Hector Barbour, aka Denis Sulta, is set to release his latest EP, Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd, on November 8 via Ninja Tune.

The record marks Sulta’s debut on the UK label. It’s 44 minutes long and described as some of his most personal work to date, with the record inspired by “the people and places who have guided and nurtured him on the path to where he is now.” The EP’s first single, ‘Matthew Keeps Me Perrie’, is dedicated to a man whom Sulta recently met, according to a press release. “On one occasion, I was feeling frustrated with myself, I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t be like the people I admired,” he says. “He kept me Hector that day, he welcomed Denis. For who we are. Thank you, Matthew.” Listen to it below.

Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd follows Sulta’s last release, L & S [You Mean Everything Mix] / Awake Oh Rhion, last December on his Sulta Selects Silver Service imprint. Earlier this month, he joined BBC Radio 1’s Residency program.

