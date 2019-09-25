Vegyn announces debut album, Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds

Listen to the first single, ‘Nauseous / Devilish’, featuring JPEGMAFIA.

Frank Ocean collaborator and PLZ Make It Ruins boss Vegyn has announced his debut album.

Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds is described by the south London-based producer as the product of “insanely stoned experimentation”, and features guest appearances from UK artist Jeshi, ’emodrill’ rapper Retro X and JPEGMAFIA. Listen to the first single, ‘Nauseous / Devilish’, now.

The album follows Text While Driving If You Want To Meet God!, a 71-track collection of loops and sketches released by Vegyn earlier this year.

Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds arrives on November 8 via PLZ Make It Ruins and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Blue Verb’

02. ‘Nauseous / Devilish’

03. ‘That Ain’t No Dang Cat!’

04. ‘Aspenz’

05. ‘Cowboy ALLSTAR’

06. ‘Thoughts Of Offing One’

07. ‘Debold’

08. ‘Fake Life’

09. ‘I Don’t Owe You NYthing’

10. ‘Fire Like Tyndall’

11. ‘Unknown, Forever Unknown’

12. ‘Retro OTW’

13. ‘When I Strike…’

14. ‘You Owe Me’

15. ‘It’s Nice To Be Alive’

16. ‘Blue Verb Reprise’

