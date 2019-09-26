33EMYBW dreams of alien souls on new album, Arthropods

Featuring remixes from Ikonika, Lechuga Zafiro and Don Zilla.

33EMYBW returns to SVBKVLT with Arthropods, the extra-terrestrial sequel to last year’s exceptional Golem.

“Arthropods” are described by the producer as alien forms of golem, mythical, human-like figures made from clay and lacking souls that were the inspiration for her debut.

She provides this statement to accompany the release: “The soul is a fragment of a dream, the seed of future and past, evolving infinitely on the Arthropods Continent. We seek out dreams and catch them, to scrape together the new Adam.”

The new album also features remixes from Hyperdub mainstay Ikonika, Uruguayan producer Lechugo Zafiro, as well as Hakuna Kulala affiliate Don Zilla.

This counts the second collaboration with the east African label in as many months, as last month 33EMYBW was featured alongside Osheyack, Yen Tech and Hyph11E on a split collaborative release with Slikback.

Arthropods arrives on October 11 via SVBKVLT and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and dates for the producer’s upcoming tour, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Symmetry’

02. ‘Tentacle Centre’

03. ‘Adam Bank’

04. ‘Arthropods Continent’ [Feat. Li Jianhong]

05. ‘Drum3’

06. ‘Seeds of the future’

07. ‘Induce’

08. ‘Arthropods Continent’ [Feat. Li Jianhong] (Ikonika Remix)

09. ‘Adam Bank’ (Lechuga Zafiro Remix)

10. ‘Drum3’ (Don Zilla Remix)

Arthropods tour dates:

Oct 11 – Unsound Festival @ Hotel Forum, Krakow

Oct 17 – Ø @ Corsica Studios, London

Oct 18 – Spiritual Sauna @ Macao, Milan

Oct 19 – Contruct @ Umbo, Zurich

Oct 26 – SVBKVLT @ ALL, Shanghai

Nov 01 – SVBKVLT @ Loopy, Hangzhou

Nov 02 – SVBKVLT @ Axis, Chengdu

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – August 2019