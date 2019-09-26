Love On The Rocks marks five years with new compilation, Supergau

“Here’s to the next five years,” says label head Paramida.

Berlin DJ Paramida is commemorating the fifth anniversary of her Love On The Rocks label with a compilation titled Supergau.

The hefty collection covers house, disco, new wave and acid over the course of 16 tracks and four discs. It features artists such as Violet, Massimiliano Pagliara and Fantastic Man. Some, such as Francis Inferno Orchestra, Eric Duncan and Bartellow, are appearing on the label for the first time.

Supergau, the label notes, is a German phrase that translates to “disaster beyond all expectation”. The title is a reflection of Paramida’s journey over the last five years, one she says wasn’t easy. “I had moments of doubts and thoughts about stopping the label. But something inside didn’t let it happen,” she writes.

“So whatever I’m doing with the label is something that is so deeply rooted in me that I’m not ready to stop yet. This compilation represents five years of ups and downs, tears and joy, growing, losing and finding itself again. I’ve never really questioned or reflected it much. The label has been pretty much a mirror of my personal life, my taste at a certain point and the artist or person that was involved in my life at that particular stage of my life. As such, I want to give this first chapter of Love On The Rocks a nice closure … Here’s to the next five years.”

To start, Paramida has offered up one track from the compilation, Violet’s soft and gummy ‘Run Free’. Check it out below along with the tracklist.

Love on the Rocks will release Supergau on November 15.

Tracklist:

Supergau Pt. 1

A1. Alex Kassian – ‘Chopstick Romance’

A2. Daniela La Luz – ‘Warszawa’

B1. Etbonz – ‘Something To Dream About’

B2. Fantastic Man – ‘I Love You Baby’

Supergau Pt. 2

C1. Warehouse Preservation Society – ‘Loving Touch’

C2. Francis Inferno Orchestra – ‘Drongo Bongo’

D. P&D (Paramida & Dirk Leyers) – ‘Deal’

Supergau Pt. 3

E1. ELLES – ‘Squirtelle’

E2. Bartellow – ‘Dogz Out’ [Feat. Jonas Friedlich]

E3. Kornél Kovács – ‘Mindegy’

F1. Violet – ‘Run Free’

F2. Eric Duncan – ‘Quick Confused (Marcelas Edit)’

Supergau Pt. 4

G1. Ivan Berko – ‘Joule Thief’

G2. Massimiliano Pagliara – ‘Cuddle Me Away’

H1. Das Komplex – ‘Fala’

H2. Herrmann Kristoffersen – ‘Idolon’

