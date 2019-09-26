News I By I 26.09.19

Love On The Rocks marks five years with new compilation, Supergau

“Here’s to the next five years,” says label head Paramida.

Berlin DJ Paramida is commemorating the fifth anniversary of her Love On The Rocks label with a compilation titled Supergau.

The hefty collection covers house, disco, new wave and acid over the course of 16 tracks and four discs. It features artists such as Violet, Massimiliano Pagliara and Fantastic Man. Some, such as Francis Inferno Orchestra, Eric Duncan and Bartellow, are appearing on the label for the first time.

Supergau, the label notes, is a German phrase that translates to “disaster beyond all expectation”. The title is a reflection of Paramida’s journey over the last five years, one she says wasn’t easy. “I had moments of doubts and thoughts about stopping the label. But something inside didn’t let it happen,” she writes.

“So whatever I’m doing with the label is something that is so deeply rooted in me that I’m not ready to stop yet. This compilation represents five years of ups and downs, tears and joy, growing, losing and finding itself again. I’ve never really questioned or reflected it much. The label has been pretty much a mirror of my personal life, my taste at a certain point and the artist or person that was involved in my life at that particular stage of my life. As such, I want to give this first chapter of Love On The Rocks a nice closure … Here’s to the next five years.”

To start, Paramida has offered up one track from the compilation, Violet’s soft and gummy ‘Run Free’. Check it out below along with the tracklist.

Love on the Rocks will release Supergau on November 15.

Tracklist:

Supergau Pt. 1
A1. Alex Kassian – ‘Chopstick Romance’
A2. Daniela La Luz – ‘Warszawa’
B1. Etbonz – ‘Something To Dream About’
B2. Fantastic Man – ‘I Love You Baby’

Supergau Pt. 2
C1. Warehouse Preservation Society – ‘Loving Touch’
C2. Francis Inferno Orchestra – ‘Drongo Bongo’
D. P&D (Paramida & Dirk Leyers) – ‘Deal’

Supergau Pt. 3
E1. ELLES – ‘Squirtelle’
E2. Bartellow – ‘Dogz Out’ [Feat. Jonas Friedlich]
E3. Kornél Kovács – ‘Mindegy’
F1. Violet – ‘Run Free’
F2. Eric Duncan – ‘Quick Confused (Marcelas Edit)’

Supergau Pt. 4
G1. Ivan Berko – ‘Joule Thief’
G2. Massimiliano Pagliara – ‘Cuddle Me Away’
H1. Das Komplex – ‘Fala’
H2. Herrmann Kristoffersen – ‘Idolon’

Read next: Violet recalls her teenage years on debut album, Bed of Roses

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp