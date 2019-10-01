Concept group EP/64 document 45th of projected 64 performances on #45

Listen to a preview of the 46-minute-long tape below.

Bristol’s Noods Radio are continuing to develop the cassette wing of their worldwide listening enterprise with a new tape from EP/64, aka Ephemeral Project 64.

EP/64 is a concept group formed by vocalist Dali de Saint Paul in 2016 that plans to perform 64 times with a rotating cast of collaborators before disbanding.

This cassette documents their 45th performance, which took the form of an improvised noise set for Noods’ bank holiday fundraiser in May of this year. The performance featured Dali de Saint Paul on vocals, Silver Waves on electronics and Jesse Webb on drums.

EP/64 played their 50th performance at Oxfordshire’s Supernormal Festival this past August.

#45 is out now via Noods’ Bandcamp in an edition of 45 copies.

