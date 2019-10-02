News I By I 02.10.19

Project Pablo announces new EP for Spectral Sound, Inside Unsolved

Photograph via: press

Listen to lush opener ‘The Solution’.

Canadian producer Project Pablo will release a new EP next month on Ghostly International’s Spectral Sound, Inside Unsolved.

Spanning four tracks, the EP pulls influences from places both international and domestic. According to the label, Project Pablo looked to Holland’s clubs as well as Canada’s dance music past, with more specific references to Hamilton, Ontario label Steel City and Vancouver’s Map Music. The first track, ‘The Solution’, which you can hear below, starts the record on a serene note with bubbling, aquatic synthlines and a killer bassline. (He also closed his Beats In Space mix with it this past June.)

Inside Unsolved is Project Pablo’s fourth EP in 2019. Earlier this year, he released the EPs All I Need / Eye Mask On, Think About Everything; Low Wings and Sofware on his own label, Verdicchio Music Publishing.

Inside Unsolved is out on November 1. Pre-order it here.

Listen next: Deep Inside – September 2019’s must-hear house and techno

