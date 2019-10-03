News I By I 03.10.19

London’s Junction 2 Festival confirms dates for 2020 edition

Photo by: Chris Cooper

Tickets are on sale now.

Junction 2 Festival will return to London’s Boston Manor Park for another two days of house and techno next year on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6.

Next year’s edition will see the festival expanded from five stages to six, with the addition of a new area to the site. “2020 will see one totally reconceptualised area as one of the existing structures will be revamped to provide festivalgoers with even better access, audio and atmosphere,” the festival said.

Junction 2 also promises that the existing stages will be renovated, though capacity will not be increased. “For us it’s always about quality over quantity and we feel this is reflected in our 2020 instalment more than ever,” the festival adds.

No artists have been announced as yet, but last year’s edition featured Daphni, Objekt, Batu, Peach, Umfang, Volvox, and DJ Stingray alongside mainstage techno icons Richie Hawtin, Ricardo Villalobos and Amelie Lens. Pre-sale tickets are available now by signing up at the Junction 2 website and go on general sale this Friday, October 4.

Read next: Junction 2 2019 – All the action from FACT's stage with Ben UFO, Shanti Celeste and more

