AQXDM produce hypnotic, big room rave tracks on Infrared

Listen to ‘Infrared’ now.
Berlin-based Aquarian and Deapmash out of Caen, France amalgamate as AQXDM for their latest party-poised effort Infrared via Houndstooth.
The record follows their debut Aegis on Bedouin and continues to develop what the label characterizes as their signature “hypnotic, big room, golden-era” sound.
Listen to the title track ‘Infrared’ below, which is a huge, almost 8-minute-long hike to the rave plateau.
Infrared will be released October 18 and is available for pre-order here. See the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Infrared’
02. ‘Tunnel Vision’
03. ‘Leisure Techno’
04. ‘The Good Old Days Are Tomorrow’
05. ‘Requiem’
