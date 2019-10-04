AQXDM produce hypnotic, big room rave tracks on Infrared

Listen to ‘Infrared’ now.

Berlin-based Aquarian and Deapmash out of Caen, France amalgamate as AQXDM for their latest party-poised effort Infrared via Houndstooth.

The record follows their debut Aegis on Bedouin and continues to develop what the label characterizes as their signature “hypnotic, big room, golden-era” sound.

Listen to the title track ‘Infrared’ below, which is a huge, almost 8-minute-long hike to the rave plateau.

Infrared will be released October 18 and is available for pre-order here. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Infrared’

02. ‘Tunnel Vision’

03. ‘Leisure Techno’

04. ‘The Good Old Days Are Tomorrow’

05. ‘Requiem’

