07.10.19

Rihanna to release “visual autobiography” this month

Featuring more than 1,000 color images.

If you’re still waiting for Rihanna to release new music… well, keep holding your breath. In the meantime, the singer turned beauty and fashion entrepreneur has announced her latest project, a book titled, simply, Rihanna.

The book, out later this month via art book publisher Phaidon, is billed as a visual autobiography, chronicling her life “from her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family.” It includes more than a thousand color images, many of which have never before been published, across 504 pages.

For Rih stans with bigger wallets, Rihanna is also available in three limited editions. The Fenty x Phaidon edition ($175) comes with “This Sh*t is Heavy”, a custom steel bookstand designed in the image of Rihanna’s tattooed hands; while the Luxury Supreme edition ($5,500) comes numbered and signed by Rihanna, and comes with a custom tabletop bookstand called “Drippy + the Brain”. The Ultra Luxury bundle, also numbered and signed, includes its own marble pedestal, “Stoner”, which altogether weighs approximately 2,000 pounds. It is currently sold out.

Rihanna wrote today on Twitter, “Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thanks to all of the photographers & artists that contributed & to Phaidon for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!”

View images from Rihanna below and pre-order it here.

 

