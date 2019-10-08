Caribou returns after five years with Gloria Barnes-sampling ‘Home’

Dan Snaith is back with a fresh sound.

Dan Snaith is back with his first Caribou material in five years.

‘Home’ revolves around a sample of Gloria Barnes’ song of the same name. “I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me – it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’ – I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what”, explains Snaith. “It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.”

“When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them”, he continues. “We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life – when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”

Caribou will embark on a North American and European tour in 2020. Check out those dates below. ‘Home’ is out now.

North American tour dates:

Mar 16 – Hamilton @ The Studio

Mar 17 – Toronto @ Danforth

Mar 20 – Chicago @ Riviera

Mar 21 – Detroit @ Saint Andrews Hall

Mar 22 – Ottawa @ Bronson Centre

Mar 23 – Montreal @ M Telus

Mar 24 – Boston @ House of Blues

Mar 25 – Philadelphia @ Union Transfer

Mar 26 – Washington @ 9:30 Club

Mar 27 – Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Steel

UK tour dates:

Mar 30 – Brighton @ The Dome

Apr 01 – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory

Apr 02 – Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds

Apr 03 – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse

Apr 04 – Glasgow @ The Barrowlands

Apr 05 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Apr 06 – Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol

Apr 07 – London @ O2 Academy Brixton

European tour dates:

Apr 21 – Hamburg. DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

Apr 22- Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2

Apr 23 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

Apr 24 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Apr 25 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Apr 26 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Apr 27 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Apr 28 – Cologne, DE @ E-werk

Apr 29 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda

Apr 30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique

Jul 11 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

Aug 15 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends

