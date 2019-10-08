News I By I 08.10.19

Caribou returns after five years with Gloria Barnes-sampling ‘Home’

Photo by: Thomas Neukum

Dan Snaith is back with a fresh sound.

Dan Snaith is back with his first Caribou material in five years.

‘Home’ revolves around a sample of Gloria Barnes’ song of the same name. “I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me – it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’ – I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what”, explains Snaith. “It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.”

“When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them”, he continues. “We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life – when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”

Caribou will embark on a North American and European tour in 2020. Check out those dates below. ‘Home’ is out now.

North American tour dates:

Mar 16 – Hamilton @ The Studio
Mar 17 – Toronto @ Danforth
Mar 20 – Chicago @ Riviera
Mar 21 – Detroit @ Saint Andrews Hall
Mar 22 – Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
Mar 23 – Montreal @ M Telus
Mar 24 – Boston @ House of Blues
Mar 25 – Philadelphia @ Union Transfer
Mar 26 – Washington @ 9:30 Club
Mar 27 – Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Steel

UK tour dates:

Mar 30 – Brighton @ The Dome
Apr 01 – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory
Apr 02 – Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds
Apr 03 – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse
Apr 04 – Glasgow @ The Barrowlands
Apr 05 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Apr 06 – Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol
Apr 07 – London @ O2 Academy Brixton

European tour dates:

Apr 21 – Hamburg. DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
Apr 22- Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2
Apr 23 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
Apr 24 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
Apr 25 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Apr 26 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
Apr 27 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Apr 28 – Cologne, DE @ E-werk
Apr 29 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda
Apr 30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique
Jul 11 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
Aug 15 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends

