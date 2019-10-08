Sim Hutchins launches interactive website alongside Club Love EP

“What does club love mean to you?”

Audio-visual artist Sim Hutchins has announced a new EP Club Love via London’s Local Action.

Alongside the EP, Sim has launched an interactive, crowd-sourced web project that aims to explore and showcase “people’s personal stories, memories and interpretations of love in the club”.

Potential collaborators are asked to answer the question “What does club love mean to you?”, which they can send as text or voice messages to a WhatsApp number posted on the site’s main page. Submissions will then appear online in the form of a randomly-generated audio collage mixed with Sim’s music.

As the label explains, “Submissions will be added to the website as they come in, resulting in a dialogue between Sim and his audience that will continue to evolve beyond the EP’s release”. Visit the website here to find the number and hear the handful of tender tales already submitted.

Contributors will also receive an advance listen of the EP’s first track, which is the only way to access the music before its release on October 16. Pre-order the EP here and checkout the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘(Can’t) Find Love in the Club’

02. ‘(Won’t) Find Love in the Club’

03. ‘(Let’s) Find Love in the Club’

