Stenny to release debut album Upsurge on Ilian Tape

Ilian Tape mainstay Stenny will release his debut album Upsurge on the Zenker Brothers imprint.

According to the label the album is influenced by “heavy hedonism and inappropriate jokes” and “flows through ups and downs and reflects the highs and lows we all go through”. Listen to clips from the whole album now.

The album follows the producer’s Stress Test 12″, which was released earlier this year.

Upsurge arrives on November 19, via Ilian Tape. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Water Maze’

02. ‘Detraction’

03. ‘Sensitive Habitat’

04. ‘Blind Corners’

05. ‘BFRB’

06. ‘Swordfish’

07. ‘Whyrl’

08. ‘Psygraph’

09. ‘Fast Fade’

10. ‘Dew’

11. ‘Cursed’

12. ‘In A Distant Light’

