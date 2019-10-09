“The sound of R2D2 having a meltdown in Ikea.”

Harry Agius, aka Midland, is back on his own label Graded with his first music in three years.

The Alchemy of Circumstance is a four-track EP that is described by the producer and DJ as “the sound of R2D2 having a meltdown in Ikea”. Listen to all four tracks below.

The EP marks his first music since 2016, when he released the Blush EP on Graded and the Final Credits 12″ on its sister label, ReGraded.

The Alchemy of Circumstance arrives on October 30 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Alchemy of Circumstance’

02. ‘Frequency FM’

03. ‘Play It As It Lays’

04. ‘Tortuga’

Read next: Deep Inside – October 2019’s must-hear house and techno