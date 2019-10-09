News I By I 09.10.19

Waajeed to release Detroit Love mix and compilation on Planet E/!K7

Featuring music from Patrice Scott, Damon Bell and more.

Slum Village co-founder and Dirt Tech Rack boss Waajeed will helm the third volume of Planet E/!K7’s Detroit Love mix series.

Detroit Love Vol. 3 follows instalments from Carl Craig and Stacey Pullen, and pays tribute to “to the margins of Detroit and beyond”. It features new and unheard music from Roddy Rod, Damon Bell and Teflon Dons as well as tracks from Patrice Scott, Doc Link, LADYMONIX and DJ Rimarkible.

The mix, which will be available on CD and digital formats, is accompanied by an eight-track vinyl compilation featuring some of the mix’s exclusive tracks.

Detroit Love Vol. 3 arrives on November 15. It follows a solo EP from Waajeed, Hocus Pocus, which lands on Benji B’s Deviation label on October 18 featuring appearances from DeSean Jones, Khristian Foreman, Ideeyah and Underground Resistance’s Mark Flash.

Mix tracklist:

01. 14KT – ‘WE Out Chea’
02. Blackloops – ‘Higher (Original Mix)’
03. Tall Black Guy – ‘Coffee Room’
04. Patrice Scott – ‘The Detroit Upright’
05. Scott Diaz – ‘We Reminisce (Original Mix)’
06. Rocco Rodamaal – ‘Someday (Brian Tappert Rework)’
07. Doc Link – ‘Jackin Jazzy’
08. Nine Toes – ‘Stand Up (Original Mix)’
09. Sergio Fernandez – ‘Urano Beats’
10. D- Love Music – ‘Celestrial (Original Version)’
11. Damon Bell – ‘Mermaid Blues ft. Camille Safiya’
12. Roddy Rod – ‘Overbite’
13. Matthew Law – ‘Minimariddim’
14. Joss Moog – ‘196’
15. Teflon Dons – ‘Gonna Tell Me’
16. LADYMONIX – ‘WhoRU’
17. Harry Romero – ‘Revolution (Deep In Jersey Extended Mix)’
18. DJ Rimarkable – ‘I’m In Trouble (Original Mix)’
19. Lux – ‘The Set Up’
20. Preslav – ‘Achey Brakey’

Compilation tracklist:

A1. Roddy Rod – ‘Overbite’
A2. 14kt – ‘We Out Chea’
B1. D Love Muzic – ‘Celestrial (Club Mix)’
B2. Teflon Dons – ‘Gonna Tell Me’
C1. LADYMONIX – ‘WhoRU’
C2. DJ Rimarkable – ‘I’m In Trouble’
D1. Matthew Law – ‘Minimariddim’
D2. Damon Bell – ‘Mermaid Blues Ft. Camille Safiya’

