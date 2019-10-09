Yamaneko announces new album on Local Action, Spirals Heaven Wide

Listen to a gorgeous new track, ‘Fall Control’, now.

Local Action mainstay Yamaneko returns to the label with his fourth full-length album, Spirals Heaven Wide.

Recorded during the last winter the producer spent in London before relocating to Tokyo, the new record sees Yamaneko expanding his purview, folding elements of instrumental grime, trance, hardcore and keygen music into his unique take on ambient on his longest release yet.

The new album follows Pixel Wave Embrace, Project Nautilus [Keygen Loops] and Spa Commissions, all of which were released on Local Action. Yamaneko also recently reinterpreted ‘Ferment’ from Murlo’s debut album Dolos as part of his Dolos: Flashbacks project.

Spirals Heaven Wide arrives on November 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Spirals Heaven Wide’

02. ‘Hikikomori’

03. ‘Kalimotxo’

04. ‘Fading Embers’

05. ‘Haunts’

06. ‘This Spring of Love’

07. ‘Balstonia’

08. ‘Fall Control’

09. ‘Like the Rain only Gentle’

10. ‘You Envied the Stars Their Height’

11. ‘(True Ending)’

Read next: Yamaneko’s Spa Commissions and JV Lightbody’s Inner Work challenge everything we know about ambient and New Age