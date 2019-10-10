Association for Electronic Music publishes Industry Guide to Mental Health

Today (Oct 10) is World Mental Health Day.

To coincide with World Mental Health Day, global non-profit organization the Association for Electronic Music (AFEM) has published a free and downloadable mental health guide, The Electronic Music Industry Guide to Mental Health.

The guide expands on Music Managers Forum’s 2016 guide and aims to provide those in the industry “with insights and advice on where to get help and support if the need arises, plus hints and tips that you can deploy now to enhance your mental health and sense of wellbeing”.

It features contributions from Help Musicians UK and UK charity Music Support as well as many other AFEM members.

Access AFEM’s full guide here.

Also out today is Orphan. Records’ Mental Health Day benefit compilation Or​.​VA1. The compilation features Ciel, Riobamba, Luis and many more with all proceeds going to the New York branch of the Child Mind Institute, a non-profit that works with children struggling with mental health and learning disorders.

