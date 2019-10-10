News I By I 10.10.19

Equiknoxx, Varg, 33EMYBW and Gabber Modus Operandi enlisted for Aïsha Devi remix EP, S.L.F. Versions

Varg

Photo by: Press

Listen to Varg’s jungle-channeling take on ‘I’m Not Always Where My Body Is’.

Following the release of Aïsha Devi’s S.L.F earlier this year, Houndstooth has announced a collection of remixes featuring four FACT favorites, Equiknoxx, Varg, 33EMYBW and Gabber Modus Operandi.

Equiknoxx’s Gavsborg & Shanique Marie deliver a “vibey avant-dancehall version” of ‘The Favor Of Fire’, 33EMYBW contributes a “thunderous percussion-heavy take” on ‘Two Serpents’, Gabber Modus Operandi add “pummelling kick drums” and “encircling frenzied, swirling synths” to ‘Uupar-Theory’, while Varg flips ‘I’m Not Always Where My Body Is’ into a cavernous jungal hymn – listen below.

Aïsha Devi will tour throughout the rest of the year, taking her audiovisual show with Emile Barret, as well as her new collaboration with MFO, across Europe.

S.L.F. Versions arrives on November 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Two Serpents’ (33EMYBW Remix)
02. ‘Uupar-Theory’ (Gabber Modus Operandi Remix)
03. ‘I’m Not Always Where My Body Is’ (Varg Remix)
04. ‘The Favor Of Fire’ (Equiknoxx Remix Feat. Gavsborg & Shanique Marie)

Aïsha Devi tour dates:

Oct 12 – RBMF afterparty @ Stratos, Oslo, Norway – with Emile Barret AV
Oct 18 – LEV Festival, Madrid @ Matadero, Spain
Oct 19 – Simple Things Festival, Bristol, England – with Pussykrew AV
Nov 08 – Positive Education @ Cite du Design, St. Etienne, France
Nov 10 – Les Garages Numeriques @ Beursgebouw, Brussels, Belgium – with MFO AV
Nov 22 – MUTEK Festival @ Fabrica, Mexico City, Mexico
Dec 07 – Nova Muzak @ Borusan Music House, Istanbul. Turkey – with Emile Barret AV

