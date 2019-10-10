Awful Records patriarch Father drops steamy new EP, Hu$Band

Watch the stop-motion video for ‘ICEMAN’ now.

Following the singles ‘A lot on ur plate’ and ‘Handful’, the Awful Records patriarch Father has dropped a new EP.

Hu$Band features six smooth and steamy tales of debauchery that only Father could make sound as sweet. Watch the stop-motion video for a new track, ‘ICEMAN’, now.

The EP follows last year’s Awful Swim, and is the first full-length release of the year from the rapper .

Hu$Band is out now. Check out the artwork, illustrated by Father himself, and tracklist below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3adadalzqw/

