A celebration of the past and future of Fabric.

Nina Kraviz, Anastasia Kristensen, Call Super, Special Request, J. Majik, Shackleton, Pinch & Trim and Daniel Avery are just some of the artists featured on 20 years of fabric, a compilation celebrating two decades of London’s Fabric as well as the club’s recently finished mix series, FABRICLIVE.

The release is split into two volumes, ‘fabric’ features a selection of house and techno, with current darlings Nina Kraviz and Call Super rubbing shoulders with scene legends Marcel Dettmann and Sasha, and ‘FABRICLIVE’, an excursion into dubstep, d&b, jungle, breaks and experimental club sounds that sees longtime fabric collaborators Groove Armada and UNKLE closing out the compilation.

Many of the artists that have contributed to the compilation will perform at a slew of anniversary events that will take place throughout October. For more details, head over to the Fabric website.

20 years of fabric arrives on December 6 and will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digital formats via fabric records. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

fabric tracklist:

01./A1. Nina Kraviz – ‘Da’

02./A2. Steffi – ‘Ankertje’

03./A3. IMOGEN – ‘Bizant’

04./B1. Marcel Dettmann – ‘Taste 2.0’

05./B2. Cassy – ‘Joey’

06./B3. Anastasia Kristensen – ‘Go Getter’

07./C1. Margaret Dygas – ‘Zeitgeist’

08./C2. Call Super – ‘Echothread’

09./D1. Maya Jane Coles – ‘Reason’

10./D2. Sasha – ‘Comet Chaser’

FABRICLIVE tracklist:

01./A1. Special Request – ‘Codename Turbo Nutter’

02./A2. Source Direct – ‘Vigilante’

03./B1. J. Majik – ‘The Lost Tribe’

04./B2. Shackleton – ‘Drawn and Quartered’

05./B3. Pinch & Trim – ‘That Wasn’t It’

06./C1. Daniel Avery – ‘Whilst We’ve Got Metal In Our Blood’

07./C2. Mantra – ‘Embers’

08./C3. B.Traits – ‘Mameya’

09./D1. Groove Armada – ‘Wesley Nightshade’

10./D2. UNKLE – ‘Catch Me When I Fall (fabric Club Mix Fix)’

