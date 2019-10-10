News I By I 10.10.19

Nina Kraviz, Call Super and Shackleton featured on 20 years of fabric compilation

Photo by: Press

A celebration of the past and future of Fabric.

Nina Kraviz, Anastasia Kristensen, Call Super, Special Request, J. Majik, Shackleton, Pinch & Trim and Daniel Avery are just some of the artists featured on 20 years of fabric, a compilation celebrating two decades of London’s Fabric as well as the club’s recently finished mix series, FABRICLIVE.

The release is split into two volumes, ‘fabric’ features a selection of house and techno, with current darlings Nina Kraviz and Call Super rubbing shoulders with scene legends Marcel Dettmann and Sasha, and ‘FABRICLIVE’, an excursion into dubstep, d&b, jungle, breaks and experimental club sounds that sees longtime fabric collaborators Groove Armada and UNKLE closing out the compilation.

Many of the artists that have contributed to the compilation will perform at a slew of anniversary events that will take place throughout October. For more details, head over to the Fabric website.

20 years of fabric arrives on December 6 and will be available on CD, vinyl LP and digital formats via fabric records. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

fabric tracklist:

01./A1. Nina Kraviz – ‘Da’
02./A2. Steffi – ‘Ankertje’
03./A3. IMOGEN – ‘Bizant’
04./B1. Marcel Dettmann – ‘Taste 2.0’
05./B2. Cassy – ‘Joey’
06./B3. Anastasia Kristensen – ‘Go Getter’
07./C1. Margaret Dygas – ‘Zeitgeist’
08./C2. Call Super – ‘Echothread’
09./D1. Maya Jane Coles – ‘Reason’
10./D2. Sasha – ‘Comet Chaser’

FABRICLIVE tracklist:

01./A1. Special Request – ‘Codename Turbo Nutter’
02./A2. Source Direct – ‘Vigilante’
03./B1. J. Majik – ‘The Lost Tribe’
04./B2. Shackleton – ‘Drawn and Quartered’
05./B3. Pinch & Trim – ‘That Wasn’t It’
06./C1. Daniel Avery – ‘Whilst We’ve Got Metal In Our Blood’
07./C2. Mantra – ‘Embers’
08./C3. B.Traits – ‘Mameya’
09./D1. Groove Armada – ‘Wesley Nightshade’
10./D2. UNKLE – ‘Catch Me When I Fall (fabric Club Mix Fix)’

Read next: Deep Inside – October 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp