“Balanced…understated grooves”.

London-based producer and DJ TSHA has dropped the second single from her forthcoming EP Moonlight on Ninja Tune imprint Counter Records.

‘Me You’ follows the first of the EP’s shared singles ‘Moon’, which was recently remixed by FACT fav and occasional contributor India Jordan as well as Irish acts Brame & Hamo and Cromby.

Head to TSHA’s Bandcamp page to download ‘Me You’ and an original edit that both combine steel drum, mbira and Persian lute melodies to create some warm, sub-bass heavy indoor/outdoor flowing grooves.

Moonlight is out November 15 via Counter Records.

