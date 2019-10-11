Listen to Tiana Major 9 & EARTHGANG’s ‘Collide’ now.

Motown will release the soundtrack for Melina Matsoukas’ Bonnie & Clyde re-telling Queen & Slim this November.

The soundtrack features songs by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, The Internet and many more.

Stream the music video for Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG’s contribution ‘Collide’ below.

The movie marks director Matsoukas’ feature film debut and boasts an original score by Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) as well as co-writing credits from Master of None’s Lena Waithe and A Million Little Pieces author James Frey.

The soundtrack will be released on November 15 while the film lands in cinemas a little bit later on November 27.

Read next: Level Up: Why Vince Staples loves Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

