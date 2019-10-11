News I By I 11.10.19

Nina Kraviz curates St. Vincent remix album with Jlin, Laurel Halo and Batu

The трип boss invites a host of producers to put their own spin on tracks from 2017’s MASSEDUCTION.

Nina Kraviz has enlisted the talents of Jlin, Laurel Halo, Batu, Pearson Sound, Midland and more to remix tracks from St. Vincent’s 2017 album MASSEDUCTION.

They join Fred P, Terrence Dixon appearing as Population One, Emika, Hieroglyphic Being, Steffi and EOD, as well as трип affiliates PTU and Buttechno. Listen Kraviz’s take on ‘New York’ now.

Nina Kraviz Presents MASSEDUCTION Rewired will be released as a full digital package, a vinyl album and 3 EPs on December 13 via Loma Vista. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Vinyl Album:

SIDE A
01. ‘New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)’
02. ‘Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Mix)’
03. ‘Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)’
04. ‘Dancing With A Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)’
SIDE B
05. ‘Slow Disco (EOD Remix)’
06. ‘Hang On Me (Batu Remix)’
07. ‘Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)’
08. ‘Smoking Section (Mala remix)’

Digital album:

01. ‘Hang On Me (Batu Remix)’
02. ‘Pills (Bjarki Remix)’
03. ‘Pills (Population One Remix)’
04. ‘Pills (PTU Remix)’
05. ‘Masseduction (Midland’s Mass Seduction Remix)’
06. ‘Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Remix)’
07. ‘Sugarboy (ChicagoPhonic Sound System) Remix by Hieroglyphic Being’
08. ‘Los Ageless (EOD Remix)’
09. ‘Happy Birthday Johnny (Fred P Remix)’
10. ‘Savior (Buttechno Remix)’
11. ‘New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)’
12. ‘New York (Nina Kraviz x Lucy Dubbed Out Mix)’
13. ‘Fear The Future (PTU Remix)’
14. ‘Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)’
15. ‘Young Lover (Roma Zuckerman Remix)’
16. ‘Dancing With A Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)’
17. ‘Slow Disco (EOD Remix)’
18. ‘Slow Disco (Nina Kraviz Gabber Me Gently Remix)’
19. ‘Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)’
20. ‘Smoking Section (Mala Remix)’
21. ‘Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)’

EP 1:

01. ‘New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)’
02. ‘Masseduction (Midland’s Mass Seduction Remix)’
03. ‘Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Mix)’
04. ‘Slow Disco (EOD Remix)’

EP 2:

01. ‘Fear The Future (PTU Remix)’
02. ‘Young Lover (Roma Zuckerman Remix)’
03. ‘Pills (Bjarki Remix)’
04. ‘Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)’
05. ‘Pills (Population One Remix)’
06. ‘Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)’

EP 3:

01. ‘Slow Dance (Nina Kraviz Gabber Me Gently Remix)’
02. ‘Smoking Section (Mala Remix)’
03. ‘Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)’
04. ‘Dancing With A Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)’
05. ‘Savior (Buttechno Remix)’

