Listen to TNGHT’s new BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix featuring JPEGMAFIA and more

The mix also showcases unreleased tracks from the recently returned duo.

TNGHT aka Hudson Mohawke and Lunice have taken a turn to helm the Radio 1 Essential Mix.

The duo played unreleased tracks alongside music from JPEGMAFIA, Rustie, SOPHIE, Mumdance & Logos, Scratcha DVA and more. You can listen to the mix on the Radio 1 site. See the full tracklist below.

Here’s ur essential mix tracklist troops listen back @BBCR1 pic.twitter.com/9xUaQ0dmGm — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) October 12, 2019

Last month, TNGHT returned with ‘Serpent’ – their first new release in six years.

