DJ Assault, Kamixlo and Kelman Duran to play Halloween Weed Rave

It’s called Halloweed, obv.

Michelle Lhooq is throwing another Weed Rave and this time it’s spooky.

Halloweed will feature appearances from DJ Assault, Kamixlo in his LA debut, Kelman Duran, Maral and many more across a variety of areas, including the main Sativa room, the chillout Indica room and the CBD garden.

The event will also feature a weed bar with weed and energy drink cocktails, a jungle maze where weed ravers can go trick or treating for, you guessed it, weed, a joint rolling station in a vintage bus, a rave merch pop-up store and “horror movie actors roaming around the space”.

Tickets for Halloweed are available now.

Halloweed lineup:

SATIVA room:

DJ Assault

Kamixlo (LA debut)

Flapjack

Aura T-09 b2b Ghorba

Julien Andreas

INDICA room:

Kelman Duran

Maral

OUTDOOR GARDEN:

Spooky sound baths by Natalia Alyse

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – October 2019