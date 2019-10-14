Interplanetary Criminal next on Banoffee Pies with Move Tools EP

The Mancunian producer offers up a four-pack of UKG-inspired bliss.

Bristol-born label Banoffee Pies has tapped Mancunian producer Interplanetary Criminal for its tenth original release.

Due out next month, Move Tools features four left-field tracks spanning UK garage, 2-step and techno. The two tracks currently up for preview, ‘Maybe’ and ‘Make Me Feel’, offer sweet and sultry chopped vocal samples (including an oft-sampled R&B classic) floating atop a bed of heavy bass.

Move Tools is Interplanetary Criminal’s third EP this year, following Sleepwalker on Sneaker Social Club and Confused on Dansu Discs. Preview it below ahead of its November 1 release.

<a href="http://banoffeepiesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/move-tools">Move Tools by Interplanetary Criminal</a>

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Maybe’

A2. ‘Move’

B1. ‘That’s All Folks’

B2. ‘Make Me Feel’

