Celebrating 20 years of Slow-Moving Music.

Ghostly International have enlisted the talents of Sarah Davachi, Space Afrika and Emily A. Sprague for a new compilation of SMM, or “slow-moving music”, Thousands of Eyes in the Dark.

Described by Ghostly as “calm, slow-moving music that straddles the synthetic/organic divide in surprising ways”, the label has used the acronym to describe the more ambient and experimental acts on their roster. Listen to ‘Mesa’, a new track from modular synthesist Emily A. Sprague.

Thousands of Eyes in the Dark by Ghostly International

The compilation is the third collection released by Ghostly to flesh out the SMM concept, following 2011’s SMM: Context and 2013’s SMM: Opiate.

Thousands of Eyes in the Dark arrives on October 18 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. SK U Kno – ‘Cut and Faze’

02. Emily A. Sprague – ‘Mesa’

03. Grand River – ‘This Was Us’

04. Tadd Mullinix – ‘Woman in the Dunes’

05. Sarah Davachi – ‘Sybil’

06. Orcas – ‘Rills’

07. Khotin – ‘Angel Epicenter’

08. Saariselka – ‘Shepherd Canyon’

09. Space Afrika – ‘Canu’

10. Yosi Horikawa – ‘Thalfang’

Read next: Space Afrika are the Manchester duo breathing new life into dub techno