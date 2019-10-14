News I By I 14.10.19

Sarah Davachi and Space Afrika featured on Ghostly Intl. SMM compilation Thousands of Eyes in the Dark

SMM

Photo by: Ella Rinaldo

Celebrating 20 years of Slow-Moving Music.

Ghostly International have enlisted the talents of Sarah Davachi, Space Afrika and Emily A. Sprague for a new compilation of SMM, or “slow-moving music”, Thousands of Eyes in the Dark.

Described by Ghostly as “calm, slow-moving music that straddles the synthetic/organic divide in surprising ways”, the label has used the acronym to describe the more ambient and experimental acts on their roster. Listen to ‘Mesa’, a new track from modular synthesist Emily A. Sprague.

The compilation is the third collection released by Ghostly to flesh out the SMM concept, following 2011’s SMM: Context and 2013’s SMM: Opiate.

Thousands of Eyes in the Dark arrives on October 18 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. SK U Kno – ‘Cut and Faze’
02. Emily A. Sprague – ‘Mesa’
03. Grand River – ‘This Was Us’
04. Tadd Mullinix – ‘Woman in the Dunes’
05. Sarah Davachi – ‘Sybil’
06. Orcas – ‘Rills’
07. Khotin – ‘Angel Epicenter’
08. Saariselka – ‘Shepherd Canyon’
09. Space Afrika – ‘Canu’
10. Yosi Horikawa – ‘Thalfang’

Read next: Space Afrika are the Manchester duo breathing new life into dub techno

