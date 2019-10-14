Tzusing, TSVI and object blue featured on Nervous Horizon compilation

Tzusing and TSVI join forces for a throbbing techno cut, ’24hr’.

London-based label Nervous Horizon will present the third instalment of its ongoing compilation series next month.

NH V​/​A VOL. 3 features contributions from a host of FACT favorites, including TSVI, Chevel, DJ Plead, object blue and Tsuzing. Listen to ’24hr’, a throbbing techno cut from Tzusing and TSVI, now.

Earlier this year Nervous Horizon released projects from DJ JM and DJ Plead, the latter of which delivered a killer FACT mix back in July – listen below.

NH V​/​A VOL. 3 arrives on November 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. TSVI – ‘Labyrinth’

02. Chevel & Wallwork – ‘Carbon 12’

03. TSVI & Dj Plead – ‘Force Field’

04. object blue – ‘Neo Noir’

05. Tzusing & TSVI – ’24hr’

06. Wallwork – ‘Hacienda’

07. Dj Plead – ‘Ambush’

08. DJ JM – ‘Peak’

09. Ehua – ‘Meteora’

10. Wallwork – ‘Detonate’

