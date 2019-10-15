Denham Audio & Violet announce split 12” via Frendzone

Listen to some clips now.

Lisbon’s Violet and UK trio Denham Audio have announced a split 12” on Brooklyn label Frendzone.

The A-side features two infectious tracks from Violet while the B-side finds Denham Audio sampling the vocal hooks from Soul II Soul’s ‘Back to Life’ and Loleatta Holloway’s ‘Love Sensation’.

The split follows Violet’s debut Bed of Roses released this past September on Dark Entries and Denham Audio’s contribution to Cambrian Lines’ Rave Tape series back in May.

Frndzne 03 will be released on November 12 and is available for pre-order here. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and Violet’s recent FACT mix below.

Tracklist:

Side A:

01. Violet – ‘Second Nature’

02. Violet – Above the Clouds

Side B:

01. Denham Audio – ‘Overused Vocal Track 1’

02. Denham Audio – ‘Overused Vocal Track 2’

