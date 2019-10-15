One Life will be released November 1.

Earlier this month, Malibu announced the release of her debut vinyl record One Life via Joyful Noise Recordings’ White Label series.

Experimental label UNO NYC (home to Chino Amobi, Mykki Blanco, Gobby and James K) has now shared that they will publish the digital version on November 1 to coincide with the LP’s release.

Stream the track ‘Tilting on Windmills’ via UNO below.

Malibu will be performing on November 3 at London’s Southbank Center as part of their Deep Minimalism series. See more info here.

Read next: FACT mix 626: Sharp Veins