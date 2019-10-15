Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, The Notorious B.I.G. nominated for 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Other nominees include Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of 16 2020 nominees.

This year’s class includes Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, MC5, The Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden and T. Rex.

See the full list of artists and cast your fan vote here.

This year’s eligibility was based on nominees having released their first commercial single or album in 1994 or earlier.

The lead nominees will be announced in January 2020 and inducted in May at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

