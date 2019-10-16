Eartheater shares “gushy wet love anthem”, ‘Fontanel’

Taken from her forthcoming mixtape Trinity.

Multi-instrumentalist, composer and vocalist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater, has shared a new track from her forthcoming mixtape, Trinity.

‘Fontanel’ features production from NYC producer Dadras and is described by the artist as a “gushy wet love anthem” – listen below.

Drewchin has also revealed details about her forthcoming mixtape Trinity, which is set for release this Friday (October 18) on her recently launched Chemical X imprint.

The 10-track release, which includes the previously released ‘High Tide’, features production from AceMo, Tony Seltzer, Kwes Darko, Color Plus, denzxl, Dadras and Hara Kiri. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

‘Fontanel’ is out now.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Prodigal Self’ (prod. Acemo)

02. ‘High Tide’ (prod. Acemo)

03. ‘Supersoaker’ (prod. Acemo)

04. ‘Spill The Milk’ (prod. Tony Seltzer, Kwes Darko)

05. ‘Lick My Tears’ (prod. Tony Seltzer)

06. ‘Pearl Diver’ (prod. Acemo)

07. ‘Preservation’ (prod. Color Plus)

08. ‘Runoff’ (prod. denzxl)

09. ‘Fontanel’ (prod. Dadras)

10. ‘Solid Liquid Gas’ (prod. Hara Kiri)

