Oscillate Tracks taps Toma Kami for fourth release

Percussive body music.

Oscillate Tracks has tapped Toma Kami for its fourth release.

While the Paris-based producer has appeared on the Berlin-based collective’s podcast and event lineups, Oscillate Tracks 004 marks his debut on its label. Described as “percussive body music”, the EP features four tracks including a remix from Forest Drive West. It follows split releases from Roza Terenzi and D. Tiffany; and Johnanna Knutsson and Karen Gwyer as well as a various-artists EP featuring Hymns, J. Wiltshire, PTMC and Karima F.

Oscillate Tracks 004 will be released on November 23. That same night, Oscillate is also throwing a release party at ://about blank, which will also commemorate the collective’s fifth anniversary.

