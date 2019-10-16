Steven Warwick explores interior worlds and personal architecture on MOI

Listen to a noisy new track, ‘Open Fire Hydrant’, now.

PAN mainstay Steven Warwick, aka Heatsick, returns to the Berlin label with a new album.

MOI was recorded on location in New York, at the FUGA residency space in Zaragoza and in his current base in Berlin and sees the artist embarking on “a journey considering interior worlds and personal architecture”.

<a href="http://stevenwarwick.bandcamp.com/album/moi">MOI by Steven Warwick</a>

The album follows his 2016 mixtape Nadir and marks the artist’s first physical release under his own name. Prior to that Warwick recorded as Heatsick, debuting on PAN with Intersex in 2011 before going on to release the Déviation EP in 2012 and an album, Re-Engineering, in 2013.

MOI arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Open Fire Hydrant’

02. ‘Cold Light of Day’

03. ‘Kind of Blue’

04. ‘Salvation’

05. ‘Kaleidoscope’

06. ‘Over There’

07. ‘Consolatio’

08. ‘Danke’ [feat. Jo Pryde]

09. ‘Rush’

10. ‘Silhouette’

Read next: PAN provocateur Steven Warwick on leaving Heatsick behind for his new mixtape Nadir