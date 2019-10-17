Dream Cycle releases third installment of EP series for Sneaker Social Club

Listen to some clips below.

London’s Dream Cycle has released the third installment of their ongoing EP series for Bristol’s Sneaker Social Club.

Part 3 follows 2018’s Part Two EP and 2017’s Part One EP. Highlights include the quirky snippets of sound design on opener ‘Told You’ and the very downtempo, celestially loungey closer ‘Untitled Dream’.

Dream Cycle is the sister project to Low Bias, a mix series and NTS show collaboratively curated by Dream Cycle and jnrknight.

Part 3 EP is out now on vinyl, cassette and digital formats.

Listen to Dream Cycle’s track ‘Afters (3am Mix)’ on Anika’s 2019 FACT mix below.

