Frank Ocean launches PrEP+ club night in New York

PrEP

Image via: Getty

A party that imagines what the ’80s club scene in New York would be like if pre-exposure prophylaxis had been invented in that era.

Frank Ocean is launching a queer party in New York City.

According to an Instagram post by Gayletter, who recently featured the singer on their cover, PrEP+ is a “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk — had been invented in that era.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This Thursday night a new party from @blonded called PrEP+ in NYC. PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. The night is named PrEP+ as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk — had been invented in that era. Ticket links have been distributed and the venue will be announced to ticket-holders on the evening of the night. Club hours are 10pm-late. House rules: No photos or videos are allowed Consent is mandatory Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form or discrimination The dance floor is for dancing www.blonded.co

A post shared by GAYLETTER 🌈 (@gayletter) on

The first PrEP+ takes place tonight (Thursday, October 17), with house rules including no photos or videos, a zero tolerance approach to racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form or discrimination and, crucially, “The dance floor is for dancing”. This will be the first of a series of nights that will be “an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance”, and that “will welcome globally celebrated DJs.”

According to the post ticket links have already been distributed and the secret location will be announced to ticket holders only.

