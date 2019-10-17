News I By I 17.10.19

N.M.O. bring ‘Fluxus Techno’ to Gang Of Ducks with Nuova Musica Ostinata

A bonkers mixture of sound collage, kuduro and ‘Military Danceable Space Music’.

N.M.O., the ever-changing club music and percussion project of Morten Joh and Rubén Patiño, are bringing their singular sound to the Gang Of Ducks label and collective.

Described by the duo as “Fluxus Techno”, or “Military Danceable Space Music”, Nuova Musica Ostinata combines kuduro, dancehall and sound collage with Morten Joh’s military drumming to create a hybrid form of human performance and machine music.

N.M.O have released projects with Diagonal, Where To Now?, The Death Of Rave and The Vinyl Factory. Nuova Musica Ostinata is their debut release for Gang Of Ducks.

Nuova Musica Ostinata arrives on November 22 via Gang Of Ducks. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘La musica inizia quando la ascolti o quando la fai?’
02. ‘Rigatoni’
03. ‘Non mi è piaciuto’

